US abortion law in danger, can it also happen in the Netherlands?

To the anger of the thousands of Americans who took to the streets to protest.

“Abortion is a human right”

But it’s not just in America that the decision has caused huge frustration. This is also the case in the Netherlands. “It is unimaginable that the right to abortion, for which we have fought so hard, is again at stake”, declares Annemieke van Straalen. She is one of the organizers of the solidarity demonstration ‘#BaasInEigenBuik for the abortion law which begins at 1 p.m. on Dam Square in Amsterdam.

Several thousand demonstrators are expected. “The right to abortion is a human right, but it is by no means self-evident.”