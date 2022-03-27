‘Upcoming depreciation at Real Madrid: space in the wage house for purchases’

Real Madrid want to say goodbye to Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz after this season. Moreover, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco are transfer-free and there’s a good chance they’ll pursue their careers elsewhere as well. The Royal applauds the chambers.

The three former take up a large part of Real’s salary house with their earnings. In the ideal scenario, the people of Madrid will strengthen this summer with both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, so space must be made, reports ASH† Hazard, Jovic and Diaz contribute little to the performance of Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season: they can look for a new club.

Something that also applies to Bale, Marcelo and Isco without transfer. AS knows that the three of them earn sixty million euros gross per year. Real do not intend to offer them a new contract. With a total of 1200 minutes of playing time on the clock this season The Royal wouldn’t regret walking through the door for free.

The sale of Hazard in particular will be a blow for Real. The Belgian was snapped up for 115 million euros in 2019, but failed to convince for a moment in royal white. His contribution has so far been limited to six goals and ten assists.

