PALMA – It has been snowing for several days on the Balearic island of Mallorca, where in the Sierra de Tramuntana there is now more than 10 centimeters of snow in some places. This has resulted in the closure of 37 roads, which is something islanders and visitors should keep in mind if they are planning on having a snow day this weekend. The Guardia Civil also had to rescue 30 people in recent days because their vehicles were stuck in the snow.

The snow in the Sierra de Tramuntana is particularly visible from an altitude of 600 meters where, in some places like Gorg Blau and Cúber, there is up to 10 centimeters of snow. Several roads including the Ma-2141 (Sa Calobra) and the Ma-10 (the area from Lluc to the Mirador de Ses Barques; from Pollença to Lluc and from Caimari to Lluc) and the Ma-2141 (Sa Calobra) are closed to traffic . be altogether 37 kilometers closed to roads.

Because snow fell over the weekend, the police are expecting many day trippers and hikers in the area. However, they must take into account closed, difficult and busy roads. The Guardia Civil has already had to come to the aid of more than 30 people in recent days because they had problems due to the snow.