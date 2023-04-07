In France, on the eleventh day of national demonstrations against the increase in the retirement age, acts of vandalism were provoked and dozens of demonstrators were arrested. There were also wounded. According to the authorities, 570,000 people demonstrated.



April 6, 2023



The Parisian police have their hands full with the protests against the increase in the retirement age. © AFP / Alain Jocard



Protests took place across the country today against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. According to the unions, 400,000 people were on the move in Paris. More than three hundred people swarmed the restaurant La Rotonde, where President Emmanuel Macron celebrated an election victory in 2017. A fire raged briefly.

Protesters also briefly entered the offices of major US asset manager BlackRock in the capital. Roads and universities were also blocked, as was access to part of Charles de Gaulle airport.

Arrests and injuries

Riots break out in Paris, Lyon and Nantes, among other places. According to French media, protesters and at least four police officers were injured in the capital. By late afternoon, around twenty arrests had been made. Shops were damaged in Lyon and police fired tear gas in Nantes. More than twenty people were arrested there. In Lyon, nine officers were injured and nine arrests were reported.

People also took to the streets in cities including Bordeaux, Rennes, Brest, Nice, Marseille, Perpignan and Clermont-Ferrand, but generally less than on the previous big day of protest in late March. Authorities had expected up to 800,000 protesters across the country. The police, who arrested 111 people, left 154 injured, reported Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Police shared footage of fireworks and projectiles like rocks and screws thrown by rioters.

The day before, the government and the unions had held fruitless talks on measures that the government says should make the pension system affordable again. The so-called Constitutional Council can still (partially) reconsider the reform. Since Macron introduced the law in mid-March, more than 1,850 arrests have been made in riots, according to the government.

