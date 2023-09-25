Unlock Blazing Fast Wired Speeds on iPhone 15 Models with USB-C Ethernet Dongle – Dodo Finance

Title: Apple’s iPhone 15 Offers Fast Wired Connectivity with USB-C to Ethernet Dongles

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 lineup, equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 5G modem, is set to revolutionize wireless speeds, but poor Wi-Fi or cellular reception can still hinder the user experience. To overcome this, Apple has introduced the option for users to connect their iPhones directly to an Ethernet cable for faster and more reliable speeds using the USB-C port.

When connected to an Ethernet port, the iPhone 15 is capable of achieving wired speeds of almost 1Gbps. This feature comes in handy particularly in areas with weak Wi-Fi signals or slow cellular connections. To establish a wired connection, users will need to purchase a USB-C to Ethernet dongle, which can be bought separately.

Apple has listed various cables and accessories compatible with the iPhone 15 series, including USB to Ethernet adapters, enabling users to upgrade their device’s connectivity options. Interestingly, users opting for the ‘Pro’ models will not gain any additional benefits in terms of fast wired speeds.

The news of the iPhone 15’s wired capabilities spread when a MacRumors reader conducted a test using an Ethernet cable. The results were impressive, with a download and upload speed reaching nearly 1Gbps. However, it is important to note that the availability of fast wired speeds depends on the internet speed provided by the service provider and the user’s subscription package.

For those interested in enhancing their device’s speeds, USB-C to Ethernet cables are readily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, with prices starting at $12.99. Investing in these cables proves to be beneficial for iPhone 15 users seeking a seamless internet experience.

In conclusion, Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup not only boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 5G modem for unmatched wireless speeds but also offers the convenience of fast wired connectivity. By utilizing the USB-C port and a USB-C to Ethernet dongle, users can connect their iPhones directly to an Ethernet cable, providing faster and more reliable internet speeds. With various compatible accessories available, iPhone 15 users have the opportunity to upgrade their connectivity options and enjoy a seamless online experience.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”