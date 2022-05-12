Unlike Netflix, Disney+ continues to grow

Cinemas and amusement parks

Due to the end of shutdowns in the United States, Disney has also made a lot of money from its theatrical films and theme parks. Revenue rose 23% year-on-year to $19.2 billion. The company then recorded a net profit of 470 million euros, almost half less than a year earlier due to the increase in taxes. Operating income, which does not yet include taxes, increased by half thanks to the reopening of Disney theme parks.