Unlike Netflix, Disney+ continues to grow
Disney+ had 137.7 paying members at the end of the second quarter of its interrupted fiscal year, a third more than the same period last year. All of Disney’s streaming platforms, which also own Hulu and online sports channel ESPN+, had a combined total of 205 million subscribers.
That’s close to Netflix’s roughly 221.6 million subscribers. This company lost 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter. Netflix has pointed out that many releases are again possible and therefore home streaming is less popular, but the competition from Disney is now also proving to be strong.
Disney+ growth was also weaker than in the previous quarter, partly due to the end of the lockdown. Still, the total number of paid subscribers surprised Wall Street analysts, who expected an average of 134.4 million new members.
Cinemas and amusement parks
Due to the end of shutdowns in the United States, Disney has also made a lot of money from its theatrical films and theme parks. Revenue rose 23% year-on-year to $19.2 billion. The company then recorded a net profit of 470 million euros, almost half less than a year earlier due to the increase in taxes. Operating income, which does not yet include taxes, increased by half thanks to the reopening of Disney theme parks.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”