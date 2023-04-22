Universal flu vaccine successfully passes first phase of testing

Every year it’s a headache to find the best flu vaccine. This is because flu variants never stand still and the dominant virus is slightly different each time. A universal flu vaccine is therefore high on the scientific wish list, as the flu still claims many lives around the world. Each year, between 13 and 100 million people fall ill, of whom between 3 and 5 million are seriously ill. Of these, between 300,000 and 500,000 people die.

The search for a “universal” vaccine focuses mainly on the main culprits belonging to the type A virus, and in particular the HA and H1 variants. Type A has caused four epidemics in the last century alone. Also consider the Spanish flu, or H1N1 between 1918 and 1920.

A new vaccine candidate, H1ssF, offers interesting results in an early phase. This is a fairly “old-fashioned” vaccine, made from stabilized viral proteins, also called haemagglutinins, which activate the body’s immune response. In the clinical phase, 53 people received a dose. Of these, 35 received another booster after 16 weeks.

After a year, subjects tested with the booster showed an adequate amount of antibodies against a large number of viruses. Not only H1 type, but also against HA types. Side effects were infrequent and mild: some pain at the injection site and a mild headache for the first 48 hours after injection. In addition, the vaccine had activated the production of memory B cells. These cells recognize the pathogen and produce specific antibodies.

Several years at once



The intention is that H1ssF not only protects against various viruses, but also provides higher protection than the current influenza vaccine. In addition, H1ssF activates the immune system in the longer term, so you can use a single injection for several years. An annual forecast of future pathogens is then no longer necessary.

According to professor of infectious diseases Leo Visser at LUMC, there is a real race for a universal flu vaccine. “There are several hijackers on the coast, so it’s hard to say if H1ssF is going to be the hit. It’s protein-based, but you can also attack such a vaccine with mRNA. Boys and the daughters of biotechnology are also making very good progress in this area.The difficulty is that the exterior of hemagglutinin is variable and our bodies are fed up with every little change.A universal vaccine manages to ensure that the stem of hemagglutinin, regardless of its altered exterior, still triggers an immune response in the body without making you sick.

The universal flu vaccine was worked on by vaccinologists Alicia Widge and Sarah Andrews, who also joined forces to find universal vaccines against other zoonoses. For example, they are also working on a unique vaccine against various infectious diseases caused by mosquitoes and a vaccine that should protect against diseases caused by monkeys, such as the monkeypox virus.

Does not depend on correctly predicting the next flu wave



The fact that a universal vaccine does not depend on a correct prediction of an upcoming flu wave increases its effectiveness, since a 100% correct prediction is difficult. The current flu vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 30% and the risk of hospitalization by 40%.

Only half of the 6 million Dutch people invited to get a flu shot respond. Researchers hope that the higher efficacy and longer protection of a universal vaccine will motivate those most at risk to get the flu shot.

