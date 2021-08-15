United States win Gold Cup for seventh time

The United States won the Gold Cup for the seventh time on Sunday – the championship of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

In the final at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, near Las Vegas, the United States reached the final after extra time by the smallest difference to Mexico, after a goal by defenseman Miles Robinson after 117 minutes.

The final was a repeat of the previous one in 2019. Two years ago, the Mexicans beat the United States 1-0. The Americans must therefore immediately take revenge. With eleven wins in total, Mexico remains the record holder. Both countries have dominated the tournament since the turn of this century. Canada won in 2000, after which the overall victory went to the United States or Mexico.

