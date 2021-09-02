United States: Taliban allow foreigners and Afghans to leave with travel authorization | Afghanistan

The Taliban promised the United States and a hundred countries, including the Netherlands, that all foreigners could leave Afghanistan. This also applies to Afghans who are on the evacuation lists of one of the countries. The United States Department of State reports that a joint declaration .











It is not clear from the statement how they can travel out of the country. According to the US Department, the Taliban say the group of travelers can get to the “points of departure” “in a safe and orderly manner.” They are then allowed to leave the country from there.

“With a hundred countries, we will do everything possible to allow the Dutch and Afghans who have worked for us, or who are at risk, to travel freely to places outside Afghanistan”, replies the outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag. they honor their guarantees and that these groups can travel freely.

Details still worked on

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said details of the departure of foreign and Afghan nationals were still being worked out. “This is the letter of intent.”

On Thursday, the Netherlands was forced to stop evacuating Dutch nationals and Afghan aides, who had worked for a Dutch mission, from Kabul. Most of the other countries have also completed their evacuation missions. The American soldiers, who have secured the airport in the Afghan capital, must leave the Taliban on August 31. Many people remained behind and have not yet been able to board one of the planes.

Sixty more people

The Refugee Foundation wants to evacuate around 60 people who work for the organization in Afghanistan and who are on a high-risk list. It concerns about twenty employees and their relatives, specifies a spokesperson. “We are trying to get them out of the country, the plane is not the only option. There are other ways, literally.

The Refugee Foundation is active in Afghanistan through two partner organizations. This implies cooperation with foreigners as well as with Afghans. For example, employees who are at high risk now that the Taliban is in power in Afghanistan have spoken out clearly about women’s rights, about the Taliban, have been very clearly Westernized, or have worked for the United Nations.



