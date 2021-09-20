The United States has evacuated nationals from the country for the first time since the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. US government sources confirmed this to Reuters news agency.

These are four Americans who crossed the border by land to an unknown neighboring country. Once across the border, the four were greeted by employees of the US Embassy in that country. For security reasons, it is not known which country the nationals traveled to.

On Monday August 30, the last American soldiers left Afghanistan after nearly twenty years of presence. In the days leading up to this, the allies of the United States and NATO frantically attempted to evacuate as many of their own citizens and Afghans as possible who had aided in the mission – but failed either way. After all, the evacuation of nationals and Afghans with valid exit papers is a difficult issue for many NATO allies.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) visited the region earlier in an attempt to continue the evacuations. There, a Dutch delegation met with members of the Taliban, among others.





