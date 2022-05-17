United States eases a series of sanctions against Cuba | Abroad

The United States on Monday announced an easing of restrictions imposed under the administration of former President Donald Trump. These include restrictions on immigration procedures, money transfers and air connections.

“The Cuban people are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and our policies will continue to empower Cubans to create a future free from oppression and economic suffering,” the foreign ministry said in a statement about states. -United.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is resuming a program to facilitate immigration procedures for members of the same family. It will also lift the caps that restricted money transfers to Cuba. Finally, there will be more flights between Cuba and the United States, and cities other than Havana will also be served.

These are the biggest changes in U.S. policy toward Cuba since Biden became U.S. president in 2021. The ministry also stressed that the U.S. has no intention of removing anyone from Cuba. Cuban blacklist. It lists companies affiliated with the Cuban government and the military, with which Americans are not allowed to do business.

Cuba immediately spoke of a “small step in the right direction, but with limited scope”.