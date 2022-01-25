United States: 8,500 soldiers ready to deploy to Europe | Abroad

But a decision on deployment has yet to be made, a Pentagon spokesman said. The higher readiness means troops are ready to go after just five days instead of ten days.

NATO announced earlier on Monday that it would send reinforcements to Eastern European member states and prepare troops. The additional warplanes and warships should deter Russia, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine from the White House on Monday during a video link with Stoltenberg and European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the President of the European Commission. der Leyen. According to an EU source, topics discussed included economic support for Ukraine and the importance of dialogue with Russia.

“Total Unanimity”

Biden said afterwards that it was a “very, very, very good consultation” and that there was “total unity” between the United States and its European allies. “We agree that any further Russian aggression against Ukraine will have grave consequences,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter afterwards.

Russia has gathered many troops along the Ukrainian border and is preparing for an attack, according to the United States. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but the military alliance says it will not accept an attack on the country. In this case, Western countries will declare heavy sanctions against Russia. Neighboring NATO countries like Poland and the Baltic countries also feel threatened by Russia.

