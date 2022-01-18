Unique Discovery: Millions of Icefish Breed Under Antarctica | Abroad

VIDEOScientists have made a very special discovery. They found around 60 million active icefish nests 500 meters below Antarctica. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” said one of the researchers.



The icefish colony was discovered in the Weddell Sea, a part of the Southern Ocean composed mostly of ice and located between Antarctica and the South American continent. German marine biologist Autun Purser of the Alfred Wegener Institute and his team stumbled upon the nesting site while conducting another study in the Weddell Sea.

Five hundred meters below Antarctica, scientists have discovered about 60 million active icefish nests. © Alfred Wegener Institute



“They were everywhere”

One of the employees saw circular nests of icefish (Neopagetopsis ionah) everywhere. These icefish are found only in these waters and are adapted to the extreme cold that prevails there. “When, half an hour later, we saw nest after nest appear again and that turned out to be the case for the rest of our four hour journey, I knew we were on to something big. unusual. It just didn’t stop. They were everywhere,” Purser said.

It is the largest breeding fish colony ever discovered. Thanks to a camera, they were able to estimate that there were around 60 million nests. We do not know (yet) why the fish gather there so massively. The discovery was made last February, but the results were recently published in the scientific journal Current biology.

