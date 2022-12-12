Testosterone levels

Kereyn Smith, the head of the New Zealand Olympic committee, says Hubbard’s testosterone levels are below the maximum allowable level.

“We recognize that gender identity in sport is very sensitive and complex,” she said. RNZ. “This issue requires the right balance between human rights and fairness on the pitch. In the New Zealand team, the emphasis is on respect for all.”

“Confidence in the future”

Karin Blankenstein, co-founder of an organization committed to discussing LGBT acceptance in sport, said previously at RTL Nieuws that Hubbard’s qualification is important.

“Society is accepting it more and more, and all these little examples also give strength. Especially young athletes who are affected by this can benefit from it. It gives confidence for the future.”