Unique: A transgender athlete from New Zealand at the Olympics
The New Zealand Olympic Committee announced today that Hubbard has been selected to the country’s women’s team. With four others, she will go to the Tokyo Olympics.
New qualification rules
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was born a boy but underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was around 30. As a woman, she is allowed to compete at the Games, thanks in part to new qualification rules from the International Weightlifting Federation.
Testosterone levels
Kereyn Smith, the head of the New Zealand Olympic committee, says Hubbard’s testosterone levels are below the maximum allowable level.
“We recognize that gender identity in sport is very sensitive and complex,” she said. RNZ. “This issue requires the right balance between human rights and fairness on the pitch. In the New Zealand team, the emphasis is on respect for all.”
“Confidence in the future”
Karin Blankenstein, co-founder of an organization committed to discussing LGBT acceptance in sport, said previously at RTL Nieuws that Hubbard’s qualification is important.
“Society is accepting it more and more, and all these little examples also give strength. Especially young athletes who are affected by this can benefit from it. It gives confidence for the future.”
Hubbard broke his arm during the 2018 Commenwealth Games. “I was told then that my athletic career was probably over,” the transgender athlete says today. “But your support and encouragement carried me through the darkness.”
Worked extremely hard
His trainer says the lifter worked extremely hard to qualify. “Laurel has shown courage and determination as she returns from a serious injury. She has regained her confidence and we are preparing for the Olympics.”
