Unexpectedly quick: “Shazam! Fury of the Gods ‘can already be seen at home after 3 weeks



As enjoyable as going to the movies is, sometimes you feel more like watching that long-awaited blockbuster from the comfort of your own home. Nowadays, it is no longer necessary to wait so long for the movie to be available on a streaming service. The same goes for Shazam! Fury of the gods.

The sequel to the hit superhero film Shazam! is already available for rental and sale on digital platforms in America starting today (April 7).

Already online after 3 weeks

Although films can now be seen on streaming services faster and faster after their theatrical release, Shazam! Fury of the gods available exceptionally early. The film was released in theaters on March 16. Now, about 3 weeks later, the digital copy of the film is already available for rental and purchase.

Already streaming in the Netherlands?

Dutch fans of the film unfortunately have to wait a bit longer for the digital release. Right now it’s Shazam! Fury of the gods only available to stream in the US. The US DVD release of the film is scheduled for May 23.

As Dutch we also have to wait a bit longer for the physical copy. Unfortunately, it won’t be released until August 2. The film can still be seen in Dutch cinemas. Take a look at the trailer below.