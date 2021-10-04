AUKUS (Summary of English Language Summaries of the Three Participating Countries) was announced in mid-September. Officially, it relates to submarines, but according to Den Brock it goes far beyond: it is the expression of America’s new international strategy under Python, which means a lot to Europe.

For years, the Americans have been militarily active in the Middle East, but President Biden recently put an end to this, even after his predecessor Trump took action in this regard. “It is to free their hands for a new strategic alliance Indo-Pacific (Part of Southeast Asia and Australia, ed.) Operate effectively. We are seeing its first military manifesto with AUKUS, “said Den Brock.

Like Trump, Biden is a ‘domestic leader’, a former VVD MP. “He sees what is good for his own middle class.”

NATO and Europe

With AUKUS, the European Union is lagging behind. “There are those who say that Atlantic relations will change forever. In fact, we need to update the whole concept of ‘West’ as we know it from the fall of the wall.” Says Den Brock.

NATO is less important with AUKUS, Den Brock thinks, because the United States considers it less important. As a result, European countries are drawing short straws. “It puts us at geopolitical risks now, and now we have to deal with ourselves,” he said. France in particular responded angrily. After the deal to block the purchase of French submarines by Australia, the French Foreign Minister spoke of ‘a knife behind’.

Den Brook understands the French reaction: “France is only interested in geopolitics. The British are working in support of the United States, the Germans are busy among themselves, the rest of Europe is incompetent …”

Petrol on receipt

Podcast also focuses on petrol shortages in Great Britain. Due to the shortage of truck drivers, not enough gas is available at every gas station. This even led to fights in many places.

The Europa Droid door can be heard on all podcast sites or via this link.