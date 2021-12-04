US President Joe Biden addresses COP26 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. Image ANP

The climate summit in Glasgow should be the highlight of Biden’s trip to Europe. Was it an embarrassment that the president fainted early Monday?



‘Honestly, it’s not surprising to me to look at his agenda over the last few days. Fiden may be 78 years old, but if you look at what Fiden has been doing since leaving for Europe on Thursday, I would have been tired at my age too. He then left Washington in a tense situation. Before leaving, Biden was expecting a deal on one of his climate plans in Congress. He wanted to show the world what America is doing in the fight against climate change in Glasgow. But the deal never came.

After his arrival in Rome, he met with the pope, talked at the G20 about resuming the Iran deal, settled the dispute with the EU over import tariffs, and had difficult talks with Erdogan over the purchase of Turkish weapons. The organization sought to resolve the dispute with Macron over the controversial Australian submarine deal. Then he had to go to Glasgow. The fact that his eyes were closed at the opening ceremony was a bit bitter for Biden, but it was nothing.

Biden wants to shine with his climate plans. He has been in the White House for ten months. Will he succeed?



‘not yet. His speech in Glasgow was not very strong. Pitton’s weakness is that he can not show his plans now. He wants to lead and show the world how the United States will do its part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Biden has a $ 550 billion climate action subcommittee promoting wind and solar energy, the use of electric vehicles and climate-neutral agriculture, but it has not yet been passed in Congress.

Has the United States, one of the largest polluters, ever shown leadership under Biden?



“It simply came to our notice then. That last sentence of his speech: ‘May God save the earth.’ Better sleep. It is good to show what America’s responsibility is in such a moment and how you, as President, are fulfilling it. He said in his speech that he would announce new initiatives in the coming days. Who knows, maybe things will be clearer. ‘

Did the problems in Congress surrounding Biden’s domestic plans affect his position, including internationally?



“It was not very clear that he could not convince his own party of his ambitious ‘Built Back Better’ plan to rejuvenate the United States. And it is unclear whether the progressives in the party agreed with his $ 1,750 billion plan, which is less than $ 3,500 billion, and the Democrats’ first plan went up to $ 6,000 billion.

“There are mid-term congressional elections next year, and Republicans are committed to using the democratic struggle in their campaigns. But if a final agreement is reached in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, the Democrats will sell it to one of the largest and most important social costs ever with the infrastructure program. Now, with all the internal conflicts, Biden looks weak.

Can Biden take a drastic step in the elections that are taking place in various states today? All attention is focused on Virginia, where the pro-Trump governor candidate is embroiled in a neck-and-neck clash with Democrats.



‘Definitely. Trump and Republicans will certainly use Glenn Young’s victory to show that voters are moving away from the Democrats in their view. Biden and the party are working hard to prevent the loss of former state governor and well-known Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Pitton campaigned for him, as did Vice President Kamala Harris, who brought singer Farrell Williams with him.

“If McAuliffe is defeated, tensions between the White House and Democrats will increase. Frustration will also increase due to the lack of agreement on Biden’s plans. McAuliffe may have used such a deal in his campaign in recent weeks. He may have said: Look at what we have already achieved! Those social programs are popular with many voters. ‘