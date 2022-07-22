UN for Turkey The boss hopes to resume Ukrainian grain exports

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, a UN spokesperson said. The United Nations and Turkey have been pushing for weeks for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that would lead to the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told TRT that such a deal “will be possible in the coming days.”

More than 20 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukrainian ports. If the West complies with Russia’s request to lift some sanctions, those sanctions could be lifted, Cavusoglu said. The West would be willing to do that. “Although Russian (agricultural) products are not directly affected by the sanctions, there are blockades in maritime transport, insurance and banking,” Cavusoglu said. “The United States and the European Union have made commitments to raise it.”

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a “note” has already been drafted, including the establishment of a UN-supervised coordination center in Istanbul.