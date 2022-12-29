UN: Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid at risk after ban on women’s work
In a joint statement, the UN and other aid agencies said women’s participation in aid programs was “non-negotiable”: “Preventing women from participating in development assistance has direct, life-threatening consequences for all Afghans.”
Exclude half the population
“We will do our best to continue the life-saving work, but consider that we may have to stop many operations without the use of female rescuers.”
The statement was signed by the heads of UNICEF, the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization and the UN refugee agency UNHCR.
Women are not allowed to work
On Saturday, the Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental organizations. Earlier, women were already excluded from most government posts. This year also restrictions have been placed on education for women and girls such as cancellation of secondary and higher education.
Foreign ministers from 12 countries, including the Netherlands, have urged the Taliban to allow women to work in development agencies operating in the country. In a statement, they called the Taliban’s control “irresponsible and dangerous”.
Countries involved are USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, UK and Netherlands. According to ministers, the move has put the lives of millions of Afghans who rely on humanitarian aid at risk.
