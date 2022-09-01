ULTIMATELY. Twitter test button to edit tweets

Twitter is currently testing the “edit tweet” feature to correct tweets that have already been posted. The social media company has been working on this additional feature for months and is now moving to the next stage of its development.

Twitter users have been asking for the ability to edit tweets for some time now. Now they can only delete a posted tweet, but not correct it. Elon Musk, who is embroiled in a legal battle to take over Twitter, has also been advocating for an edit button for some time. He even polled his followers to see if there was any interest in editing the posted tweets. A large majority was in favour.

Former CEO Jack Dorsey described the arrival of such a position as highly unlikely in 2020. In April, Twitter announced that it had been working on such a feature for a long time. On Thursday/Today, the group announced that the button is being tested internally and will be available to paid users as part of the “Twitter Blue” plan “in the coming weeks”. It is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“As with any new feature, we like to test ‘edit tweet’ with a limited audience who can help us identify and fix potential issues before making them available to everyone,” says Twitter.

30 minutes

As the feature is currently being tested, it would correct tweets within 30 minutes of posting. The tweets in question will have a symbol indicating that the original post has been edited. It will also be possible to read previous versions of the tweet.

In this way, Twitter wants to “protect the integrity of the conversation” and “show everyone what was said”, it seems.



