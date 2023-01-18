Ukrainian president wants tanks and anti-aircraft guns faster: “Time for world to think, Russia uses to kill”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference this morning. there He likened the Western response to “special military action” in Ukraine The final solutionNazi Germany’s plan to commit genocide against the Jewish people.

Russia’s hatred of the West is well-known, and Putin let it float to the surface several times in long speeches full of historical references. Today, Lavrov went far back in history to put the current Western “aggression” against Russia in historical perspective.

Just as Napoleon rallied almost all of Europe against the Russian Empire (early 19th century, ed.), and Hitler rallied and won over most European nations to use against the Soviet Union, so today the United States has assembled an alliance against Russia. . “Just as Hitler wanted a final solution to the Jewish problem, Western politicians are now making it clear that Russia must suffer strategic defeat.”

However, Russia welcomes “any serious proposal” from the West that would lead to a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. “We haven’t seen them yet, but we’re ready to study them.” However, he rejects a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky. “The West decides.”