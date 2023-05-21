“Ukrainian general visits frontline near Bashmut” • Zelensky promises Biden not to deploy F-16s on Russian territory

Ukraine says it again made territorial gains on Friday in counterattacks around the hotly contested eastern town of Bachmoet. On Thursday, the Ukrainian army was able to advance further towards the city.

“The enemy is continuing its attacks inside the city,” Sergei Cherevati, head of the eastern armed forces, told state television.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops pressure Russian soldiers outside the city and continue to advance there. “The situation in Bachmoet is difficult but under control,” Cherevaty said. “We can see and anticipate the enemy’s intentions, prepare for them.”

Russian troops have been trying for months to take the strategic town of Bachmut, but seem to be losing momentum. They control large parts of the almost completely destroyed city, but Ukrainian troops have advanced from the north and east in recent days to surround the Russians.

Moscow has moved thousands of troops to Bachmut for reinforcements, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. “The enemy can’t win with quality, so he tries with quantity,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Russian forces continue to attack, resulting in casualties far exceeding our losses.” (Belgium)