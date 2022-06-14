UK could transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, judge says

Tue. Jun 14th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

UK court rules transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda can continue | NOW UK court rules transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda can continue | NOW 2 min read

UK court rules transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda can continue | NOW

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 66
"Bodyguards collect all Putin's feces while traveling abroad" | Abroad “Bodyguards collect all Putin’s feces while traveling abroad” | Abroad 2 min read

“Bodyguards collect all Putin’s feces while traveling abroad” | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 143
Chaos around the elections in Palermo, 90 presidents of polling stations fail at the last minute | Abroad Chaos around the elections in Palermo, 90 presidents of polling stations fail at the last minute | Abroad 2 min read

Chaos around the elections in Palermo, 90 presidents of polling stations fail at the last minute | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 103
US police arrest 31 right-wing extremists who wanted to attack the Pride party US police arrest 31 right-wing extremists who wanted to attack the Pride party 2 min read

US police arrest 31 right-wing extremists who wanted to attack the Pride party

Harold Manning 1 day ago 87
British library receives book from Canada borrowed 48 years ago British library receives book from Canada borrowed 48 years ago 2 min read

British library receives book from Canada borrowed 48 years ago

Harold Manning 2 days ago 134
Congo welcomes the Belgian royal couple with a banner for the deceased king and queen | Abroad Congo welcomes the Belgian royal couple with a banner for the deceased king and queen | Abroad 3 min read

Congo welcomes the Belgian royal couple with a banner for the deceased king and queen | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 133

You may have missed

A spider's web as an eardrum | BNR news radio Our brains are hotter than we thought 1 min read

Our brains are hotter than we thought

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 33
Korean Kim succeeds departing Jan Dijkema as president of skating union ISU | sport Korean Kim succeeds departing Jan Dijkema as president of skating union ISU | sport 2 min read

Korean Kim succeeds departing Jan Dijkema as president of skating union ISU | sport

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 36
UK could transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, judge says UK could transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, judge says 2 min read

UK could transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, judge says

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 37
31 right-wing extremists arrested in moving van at US Pride event | NOW 31 right-wing extremists arrested in moving van at US Pride event | NOW 1 min read

31 right-wing extremists arrested in moving van at US Pride event | NOW

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 36