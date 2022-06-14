UK could transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, judge says

The UK and Rwanda announced a deal in April that would house thousands of asylum seekers in Rwanda. People who have entered the UK illegally since January 1 can be sent back to Rwanda. The plan to limit illegal immigration costs 144 million euros.

Amnesty International said the UK government had “dissociated itself away from humanity and reality”. The rest of the reactions at home were not mild either. “Impossible, unethical and exorbitant,” says the centre-left Labor Party. A spokesperson called it a “shameless” distraction from the “partygate” scandal.

At the end of April, Denmark also announced that it wanted to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda. But the Danes have not yet reached an agreement with Rwanda on this.