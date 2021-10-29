The British government calls the French Ambassador to London to report on an incident last night involving two British fishing boats. They became penalized by France because they were fishing off the French coast in Le Havre.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she ordered Under Secretary of State Wendy Morton for European Affairs to summon French Ambassador Catherine Colonna to explain “disappointing and disproportionate threats against the UK and the Channel Islands “. Colonna has been asked to show up tomorrow.

France fined fishing boats. One of the boats was sent to Le Havre and chained there. According to the French, the boats were not allowed to fish in French waters. But UK Environment Secretary George Eunice contradicted this, saying the boats were on a list of license holders passed to the European Union.

Harsh words

After the UK left the EU, a dispute erupted over the waters in which fishermen are allowed to fish. This conflict threatens to get out of hand. Calling on the French ambassador is the next step. “We regret the harsh words that the French government has repeatedly used on this issue, which does not facilitate the solution,” the UK government said in a statement.

After weeks of negotiations, the British authorities have distributed more licenses to French fishermen, but the French government says it is still only half of the number to which France is entitled. “We have worked with the British, we have given them all the data, documents and information they requested. We are running out of patience,” a government spokesman said yesterday.

Energy supply

The British contradict this and claim to have approved 98% of applications from European ships. There would be conflict only on 31 boats which, according to the British, would have filed an incomplete file.

France has stepped up the pressure even further by publishing a list of sanctions that could come into force from November 2. This may also include measures related to the supply of energy to the Channel Islands from France. The islands of Jersey and Guernsey, among others, are heavily dependent on France for their electricity supply.