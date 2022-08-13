Uitgeest is in full swing for the realization of the village park and the new sports hall

The College of Mayor and Aldermen has started to implement the agreements made in the Uitgeest 2022-2026 partnership agreement. The realization of a village park and a new sports hall between Geesterweg, Castricummerweg and Populierenlaan will give Uitgeest a quality boost with a varied offer of sports and training facilities. Additionally, the demolition of the outdated sports hall De Meet will create space for housing development.

Build a new gymnasium

On January 27, 2022, the city council designated the location (next to Castricummerweg) for the construction of a new sports hall to replace the outdated sports hall De Meet. A draft zoning plan will be drawn up for construction at this location, which will be submitted to the land use planning committee and ultimately to the municipal council after the summer holidays.

The draft zoning plan will also be made available to residents for inspection. In the meantime, the design of the new sports hall is being developed in collaboration with the current users of De Meet, IJsclub Uitgeest, the education sector and Slangen + Koenis Architecten. According to the current schedule, the new sports hall will be completed in 2024.

Realization of the village park with ice rink

The city executive considers it important that the area next to the new sports hall (towards the Populierenlaan) looks green as the green lung of the village, is multifunctional and can be used all year round. There will be room for various sports, such as group training and outdoor fitness.

There is also room for events like the attraction fair, which was successfully held at this site for the first time this year. There is room for an unpaved track of approximately 250 meters in front of the ice club, including the indoor area. It is important that at least young people can continue to skate here.

Current development plans

Alderman René Oud: “We are happy and proud of the current development plans and the measures we are going to take. Our municipality retains its green lung. With the new sports hall and the development of the future park of the village, we offer a versatile place for young and old. Due to changes in the use of space, the current lease with IJsclub Uitgeest has been terminated.

Uitgeest Ice Club

Together with Uitgeest Ice Club the municipality wants to conclude agreements on the use for the winter period to come, so that skating remains possible. The council will further develop the village park plan and present it to the city council in mid-2023. Together with IJsclub Uitgeest, we are working on a new future-proof rental relationship.