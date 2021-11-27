The Ultimate Fighting Championship, also known as the UFC, has been an absolute powerhouse in the MMA field for over a decade. However, there are many companies that are not inferior to Dana White and her fighters in terms of entertainment. If you switch to UFC every weekend evening, these ads are a must check.

UFC originated in the 1990s, but in Asia and especially Japan, they were miles ahead of the game. That was the reason why the UFC had to fail against ads like Pride FC at the time. In their own backyard, Dana White’s organization also faced competition with the growing popularity of the Strike Force and the WEC. In the end, Dana White stood her ground and captured all the organizations that competed.

MMA companies that can compete with UFC

UFC turned out to be huge, but it’s definitely not a whole lot of advertising. An overview.

1. Bellator MMA

One of the most ambitious and determined challenges of the UFC Bellator M.M.A.. The Big Boss in Bellator is the former founder of longtime rival Strike Force: Scott Coker. A formidable contender for UFC President Dana White.

With an average of more than twenty events a year, Bellator can be seen twice a month. In addition, the US promotion continues to visit the European continent. Bellator recently traveled to Dublin and London. Moreover, the promotion of Scott Cocker inspires a large number of European fighters.

So if you want to know about the best European warriors, Bellator is the place to be. One of the best fighters in the Netherlands, Gogart Mousi, is also the king of the middleweight division. Other Dutch players to look out for are Castello von Stenis (middleweight), former title challenger Denise Keelholtz and kickboxing genius Ilias Buleit.

2. A fighting championship

Pride FC once controlled the UFC from Asia and now does A fighting championship It is better to become bigger in the world. This system rocked the MMA world with a new approach to weight limits. A fighter, like other companies, can lose as much weight as possible, but ONE FC also measures the percentage of moisture. This is to ensure that the militants do not go dry.

A fighting championship runs primarily in Asia with events across the continent. However, President Chhattisgarh’s organization provides an opportunity for enough European talent through events Path to ONE Takes place on the European continent. In addition, advertising is active in many areas. They mix kickboxing with MMA and muay-thai.

So how do you know ONE FC? From their big superstar, of course. Only one Dutch champion-champ Rainier de Rider, but former UFC champion Demetrius Johnson. The organization also has several kickboxing stars with Dutch roots under contract, including champion Region Irsal and Elias Ennachi, but also former Glory champion Nicki Holsken. In short: enough patriotic pride to engage.

3. Professional Fight League

In 2018 a young organization emerged from the World Series of Fighting. Professional Fight League, Better known as PFL, immediately took a completely different course. Fighters in different weight classes can compete and qualify for the knockout competition. Great reward: $ 1 million.

In 2018, PFL opened its doors with six weight classes and a clear structure. Fighters can get points. A win is worth three points, but the fight is over before extra points are awarded. Three points for knockout or submission in the first round, two points in the second round and one point in the third round. In a nutshell: Extra motivation for even more display in the cage.

The third season is now over and UFC President Dana White is closely watching the big stars in this growing company. Unfortunately, no Dutch talent has been beaten so far in the PFL, but there are enough European talents. Also, more and more UFC players are choosing an offer for $ 1 million in advertising. Enough visual and skill to engage.

4. Absolute Championship Ahmed

Russia is very strongly represented in the MMA world. For example, two of the greatest fighters of all time, Kabib Noormagomedov and Fedor Emilianenko, were Russians. So it is better to establish the Russian system Absolute Championship Ahmed To check.

The organization is causing a great stir. This is partly due to the promotion owner – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. A man not properly known for his tolerance and charity. The organization was also recognized by the United States. American militants were banned from doing business with the organization.

Will this cause any problems for the entire championship academy? New. Numerous Russian, South American and other European fighters are bringing the scene to the organization. The organization has nurtured many UFC fighters, including UFC champion Petr Yan. So for the potential new Russian superstar you have to go to Kadir’s organization.

5. Cage Warriors FC

On the other side of Europe there is also an advertisement that has created many legends. Think of UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and MMA icon Connor McGregor and current Pelletier middleweight champion Gogart Mouse.

Cage Warriors Founded in 2002, it became one of the founding fathers of the European MMA show. This promotion created many greats, including later UFC champions Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor and many more. Cage Warriors is the latest potential superstar Bedi Pimplet from Staple, who made his UFC debut last year. The Netherlands was also represented in the British system. Until last summer, Dutchman Aki Zardari was also the champion in the lightweight division.

In a nutshell: Cage Warriors is a place for the best MMA talent from Western Europe and Great Britain. It is a breeding ground for backward Europeans from big companies like UFC and Bellator MMA. The new Connor Macrigor can be found here.

Events near home

Do we have to cross the border to find future MMA stars? No, we are making progress in the Netherlands as well. Levels Fight League, Versus MMA, World Fighting League and Akira FC are just a few of the events organized last year. Former, former Glory Champion Murtel Cronhardt recently made his MMA debut. So if you ever want to take a closer look at an MMA event, you can keep track of these and many more companies.