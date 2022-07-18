Taxi app Uber is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit in the US over its treatment of disabled people. The US Department of Justice announced the settlement. The company does not adjust waiting charges for passengers with disabilities who take more than two minutes to board a taxi.

According to US Justice, Uber will compensate more than 65,000 users. They will get double the amount due on waiting cost in Uber Credit. That could amount to “hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars” in compensation. In addition, the complainants will receive more than 2.2 million dollars (2.2 million euros) in compensation.

For the next two years, Uber will not charge waiting fees. It also makes it easier to recover additional costs for people who didn’t specify this in advance.