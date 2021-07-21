China’s Foreign Ministry has responded to US senators’ claims that the digital yuan will be used as a monitoring and tracking tool at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Tensions are rising between US lawmakers and Chinese officials ahead of the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

China calls American lawmakers ignorant

At a news conference last Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang discussed the US senators’ warning letter. The letter was addressed specifically to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team regarding the use of the digital yuan at next year’s Olympics.

Legion called on American politicians to “be bound by spirit” as enshrined in the Olympic charter. “Stop turning the game into a political issue and stop creating problems in China’s digital currencies,” he asked. This Announced South Chinese Morning Post. According to Legion, recent actions have exposed ignorance. He therefore suggested that US lawmakers “find out what the digital currency really is.”

Senators warn against digital yuan

Earlier this week, Republican senators Marsha Blackburn, Roger Wicker and Cynthia Lumis wrote a letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee chairwoman Suzanne Lyons. Officials insist the People’s Bank of China (BPOC) claims that the digital yuan can be “monitored and detected”. Because of this, they wanted to prevent American athletes from using or accepting Chinese digital currencies.

The senators argued that the Communist Party of China could use the digital currency to have tabs to view athletes when they return to the United States. Moreover, they said the new features of the digital yuan would allow Chinese officials to “know the exact details of where and where someone bought”.

In the letter, the trio demanded an explanation on the matter before a Senate committee on trade, science and transport within 30 days. On the other hand, China considers next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics to be the first test of foreign users of the Chinese central bank’s digital currency. Speaking at the Poe Forum for Asia in April, BPOC Deputy Governor Li Po said:

“For the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, we tried to make e-CNY available not only to domestic users, but also to international athletes and similar spectators.”

