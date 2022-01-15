Two Limburg darts seize the PDC business card | 1Limburg

Darts Jules van Dongen from Meerssen and Luc Peters from Nieuw-Bergen got a business card with the PDC darts association on the third day of the Q-School (qualifying school) finals in Niedernhausen, Germany.

Peters won all seven of his matches on Friday to become the day’s winner. Van Dongen has collected enough points in recent days and can therefore no longer be caught up in the final standings, which is established by means of performances over all matchdays.

TV tournaments

During the Q-school final stage, a total of 128 darts players from across Europe compete for a total of 15 tour tickets. The winners of the four days will each receive one; 11 tour tickets are awarded to the best players on all match days. With this card, players can participate in the indoor tournaments of the PDC darts association for two years, in order to force placement for major televised tournaments such as the World Cup, World Matchplay and World Grand Prix.

Luc Peters didn’t get a single point for the standings until Friday, but more than made up for it with his overall win. Belgian darts player Mario Vandenbogaerde lost 6-4 in the final. Last year, Peters had already competed in the Challenge Tour, a second-tier PDC competition.

Extra point

Jules van Dongen reached the Q-school final on Thursday, which he narrowly lost to Belgian Brian Raman (6-4). As a result, he was almost certain to get a ticket for the tour. On Friday, he scored an extra point by beating Germany’s Andrew Beeton (6-2) and France’s Jacques Labre (6-1). With this, the Meerssenaar, who has lived in the United States since 2013 and plays for this country, got a tour card.

Van Dongen already had a particularly good streak on the US tour last season. This put him close to the last PDC World Championship in London. Due to his performance at the PDC, Van Dongen has to miss the WDF World Darts Association Championship, which takes place in April at the famous Lakeside Country Club. He had qualified for this before.

Other Limburgers

The other two participants from Limburg in the final phase, Venlonaren Jerry Hendriks and Davy Proosten, are in the lower regions of the rankings after three days. They need a great run on Saturday, the last day, to get a ticket for the tour.