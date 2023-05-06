Two girls from Hengeveld in the final selection of the Dutch national under-15 team
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM
The Dutch national team for players under 15 will face Belgium twice in May. KNVB coach Maria van Kortenhof has included twenty players in her selection for the diptych. It is striking that two daughters from Hengeelde were selected. They are Maud Koster and Tess Doeschot, who play for FC Twente.
The first confrontation between the two countries is scheduled for Thursday, May 11. At 4 p.m., the first whistle will sound on the sports suit of VV Hoogstraten in Belgium. The “return” will be played on Sunday May 15. Kick-off is at 3 p.m. This match will be played at the RKVV JEKA sports park in Bavel.
The double encounter with the southern neighbors is the first international match of this season for players under 15. Matches against Germany and the United States are also scheduled for the KNVB’s youngest youth team in June.
The selection
|Name
|club
|Noah flower
|Barendrecht
|Pennock Live
|Bennekom
|Maud Thomassen
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Tess van der Vliet
|Dongen
|Naomi van der Linden
|Excellency
|Amatsia Burnet
|FC Amsterdam
|Israel Redouani
|FC Skillz
|Tess Dochot
|FC Twente
|Maud Coster
|FC Twente
|Otylia el Belati
|Feyenoord
|Charlotte High
|Focus’07
|Megane Brugge
|GVAV Rapiditas
|Janey van der Mije
|EDO HFCs
|Rosalie Renfurm
|mountains
|Noah Altena
|raptim
|Lina Touzani
|Sports Martinus
|Aline Weerelts
|Sportlust’46
|love from ireland
|S.V. Chapel
|branches of joy
|UDI’19/CSU
|Ranneke Derk
|UDI’19/CSU
