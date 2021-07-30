Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company

Two people were killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. This is a British and Romanian crew member. The tanker is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a British company owned by an Israeli billionaire. The ship itself, Mercer Street, flies the Liberian flag and is owned by a Japanese company.

It was initially speculated that it was an attempted piracy, but Israeli media suspects Iran to be behind the attack. Iran has repeatedly carried out similar attacks in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea against ships associated with Israel, Israel says. So far, there have been no deaths.

last march singled out Israel for the explosions on an Israeli ship carrying cars. In April, a ship near the Emirates was attacked. The same month, also attacked an Iranian ship, it may have been Israeli retaliation.

sticky leads

Sometimes explosions are caused by sticky mines on the hull of the ship. In this case, there is speculation about an attack with a drone. UK Maritime Trade Operations, part of the British Navy, are investigating the incident. The ship is currently being escorted by a US Navy vessel to a safe location.

Start this month A Zodiac Maritime vessel was also attacked in the Indian Ocean. There were no injuries.