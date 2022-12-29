Twitter prohibits (and prohibits) links to competitors

The Twitter saga continues. In the latest development, the competitor Mastodon appeared.

Mastodon Temporary Ban

Twitter continues to make headlines. Some call the series of impulsive actions a masterful PR strategy by Musk, which has attracted many new users who want to experience everything. Others think he destroys the platform in this way. In the latest episode, Twitter blocked the accounts of competitor Mastodon and some other Twitter competitors, which it released after a day and a half.

Naturally, this was yet another reason for Musk’s mixed group of haters to call for a move to Mastodon or one of other competitors.

The bearing has fallen into the water

After that, Musk held a poll on whether he should stay on as president or not. Maybe he shouldn’t have done that because he just fired half of all Twitter employees. And these former employees, who also have the necessary friends within the company, of course know all about the methods for creating new Twitter users. Because within hours, millions of votes were cast to remove the flamboyant Tesla executive from the post of Chief Twit.

Some suspect that the down votes were mostly cast by various spam accounts, others that the majority of Twitter users are fed up with Musk’s antics. The truth will probably lie somewhere in the middle.

English Twitter Blue users only

Following this poll, Musk now wants to limit political voting to paid Twitter Blue accounts. And maybe that’s not even a very crazy idea. The problem, of course, is that currently only inhabitants of the five Anglo-Saxon countries USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and UK can get Blu Twitter account.

Too bad, of course, because the world is bigger than just the Anglosphere. In this way, more than 90% of the total world population is excluded.

To be continued.