Twitter Blue subscription is now available for Android

The Twitter Blue subscription is now officially available for Android. The subscription will cost $11 per month, which is $3 more than the Blue subscription through the web browser. What is Twitter Blue, how does it work and is it also coming to the Netherlands and Belgium?

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that gives you additional features in the Twitter mobile app. For example, you can cancel Tweets, download 1080p videos, edit Tweets in 30 seconds, and get a blue tick. Plus, you’ll soon have fewer ads and be better picked up by Twitter’s algorithms. The latter should improve the visibility of your account.

There was a lot of noise, especially around the blue tick. Since 2009, blue checkmarks mean you are dealing with a verified account. However, now they only show someone paying for Twitter. Verified accounts should now have silver or gold colored checkmarks, read more about this here.

Official for Android

Starting today, Twitter Blue is officially available for the Twitter app on Android. You will have to pay $11 per month for this, which is $3 more than for the web version subscription. This will have to do with Google Play’s in-app purchases. It was previously not possible to use Twitter Blue in the Android Twitter app. It was already available for iOS and as mentioned earlier for the web version of Twitter.

Twitter Blue is currently available in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. It is not yet known whether the subscription will also come to the Netherlands and what it will cost.

Are you going to subscribe to Twitter Blue? And if so, why exactly? Let us know in the comments below this article.