Twitter’s main focus is on the stock markets this week. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the messaging service now appears to be off. The world’s richest man says Twitter is not complying with the terms of the takeover, but has announced plans to enforce the Twitter takeover through the courts.

Investors’ focus shifts from macro to corporate data this week as the half-year earnings season gets off to a cautious start. In the Netherlands, navigation service provider TomTom and waste app Renewi are coming out with updates.

In the US, as usual, the airline Delta Air Lines and several banks are among the first companies to open their books. In Europe, fashion brand Burberry and network equipment maker Ericsson, among others, bring the figures.

Corporate data also gives investors an idea of ​​whether the economy is cooling. Due to high inflation and interest rate interventions by central banks, traders increasingly fear recession. If companies now report lower sales or new orders, those fears will increase.

The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by 0.75 percent and is on track for another big rate hike. The European Central Bank ended its asset-buying program and faces its first rate hike in years. Generally, a small step of 0.25 percentage point is still taken into account, but there are more voices in favor of immediately adding 0.5 percentage point to the interest rate.

Investors look to inflation figures for this rate hike, among other things. France and Germany will provide firm data for June, while the US will also release currency depreciation for June. US producer prices are also on the agenda this week.

Also, oil and gas prices are again being closely monitored. Oil prices fell sharply last week, but have since rebounded. Gas prices continue to rise. The Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany will be shut down for maintenance this week, meaning there will be no wind for now. A potential return of the turbine to that pipeline is possible. As a result, Germany is easing economic sanctions against Russia.