TV guide! On this channel you watch the Lionesses vs. the United States

After the group stage of the Olympics, the United States await it in the quarter-finals. The 2019 World Cup winners are still a tough hurdle for outgoing coach Sarina Wiegman’s side. Read on to find out what time it starts and which channel you should be on!

Friday’s game is therefore of great importance. The quarter-finals against Team USA begin at 1 p.m.

Which Orange Lioness chain?

The duel will be broadcast live on NPO1 and NOS.nl. Activate here from 12.55pm at the latest! This is not the only place to see it. The prize pool will also be broadcast on Eurosport 2, discovery + and via multiple live streams.

Revenge?

When is the right time for revenge the lost World Cup final from 2 years ago, so it’s now during these Olympics. The United States lost in the 1st game against Sweden, drew in the 2nd against Australia (0-0) and were only eliminated in the last game. New Zealand was then operated from pillar to post: 1-6.

Suppose the Lionesses make it to the semi-finals, they will meet Canada or Brazil. Earlier this tournament took place against the latter played in a fun way.