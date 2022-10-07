Turkey’s parliament on October 5 approved the deployment of Turkish soldiers to Qatar to provide security during next month’s World Cup.

Lawmakers approved with a show of hands a proposal to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf nation for six months.

Fikri Işık, a ruling AKP lawmaker and former Turkish defense minister, said the force included 250 troops and a corvette-type naval vessel.

The troops come on top of around 3,000 riot police that Turkey is sending to Qatar to beef up security during the international soccer tournament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked parliament for permission to deploy the troops and explained in a motion submitted last week that Turkish soldiers would join other troops from the United States, France, Britain, Italy and Pakistan.

Troops will be deployed against “various threats and especially terrorism” in Qatar, which expects to draw more than 1 million visitors to the month-long tournament, the Turkish leader said.

Turkey has developed close ties with Qatar and established a military base there.

Lawmakers from Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party and its nationalist allies voted to pass the motion.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Interior announced that Turkey would send 3,250 Turkish police officers to Qatar. Among them are 100 special police officers and 50 explosives experts.

