Turkish judge: Osman Kavala remains in prison for the moment

Sat. Nov 27th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

In Russia, the commemoration of the oppression of the last century is also prohibited In Russia, the commemoration of the oppression of the last century is also prohibited 1 min read

In Russia, the commemoration of the oppression of the last century is also prohibited

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 71
Emirati "martyr general" becomes Interpol's new boss Emirati “martyr general” becomes Interpol’s new boss 2 min read

Emirati “martyr general” becomes Interpol’s new boss

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 92
Will Erdogan release critic Osman Kavala after pressure from Europe? Will Erdogan release critic Osman Kavala after pressure from Europe? 2 min read

Will Erdogan release critic Osman Kavala after pressure from Europe?

Harold Manning 1 day ago 84
Four dead in Danish action against piracy in West Africa Four dead in Danish action against piracy in West Africa 2 min read

Four dead in Danish action against piracy in West Africa

Harold Manning 1 day ago 80
Gay Santa Claus kisses man in Norwegian ad: "No visibility, no acceptance" | Abroad Gay Santa Claus kisses man in Norwegian ad: “No visibility, no acceptance” | Abroad 3 min read

Gay Santa Claus kisses man in Norwegian ad: “No visibility, no acceptance” | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 103
This is what the new German government coalition wants | Abroad This is what the new German government coalition wants | Abroad 2 min read

This is what the new German government coalition wants | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 88

You may have missed

Literature Lesson for Health Care Providers and Gender Differences in Cardiovascular Disease This fish does sneaky things when the partner is not looking 2 min read

This fish does sneaky things when the partner is not looking

Phil Schwartz 5 mins ago 6
"Cyberpunk 2077 will end up being known as a really good game" | New “Cyberpunk 2077 will end up being known as a really good game” | New 2 min read

“Cyberpunk 2077 will end up being known as a really good game” | New

Maggie Benson 7 mins ago 11
Turkish judge: Osman Kavala remains in prison for the moment Turkish judge: Osman Kavala remains in prison for the moment 1 min read

Turkish judge: Osman Kavala remains in prison for the moment

Harold Manning 9 mins ago 14
US restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries US restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries 2 min read

US restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries

Earl Warner 14 mins ago 12