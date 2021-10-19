In addition to the Netherlands, embassies in the United States, Germany and France have voiced support for the release of detainees detained since 2017. Initially, a Turkish businessman was arrested in 2013 for protesting in Istanbul’s Kesi Park. The protests grew into a demonstration against President Erdogan. Last year, after a short-lived release, there was a suspicion that 2016 was linked to a failed conspiracy.

“Their report pays homage to the ongoing delays in his investigation, including the consolidation of various files and the creation of new cases, as well as democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary.

‘Unacceptable’

Turkey’s interior minister responded to the joint statement in a tweet. He says the recommendation of the ten embassies casts a shadow over their understanding of law and democracy. “It is unacceptable for ambassadors to make recommendations and recommendations to the judiciary in a pending case.”