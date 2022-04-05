Tubantia a social community | From Texelse Courant – 24/7 Island News

Who will be the new administrators of Tubantia? Frank (35) and Laurien (29) have bought a house and are leaving on July 1. They greatly appreciated the adventure that linked them to the Pontweg complex for five years.

We really enjoyed the stay here. So many different people live here

The editors meet the couple in the common room – the former breakfast room – of the apartment complex on the Pontweg between Den Burg and De Koog. If asked, they first list the practical benefits of the living situation. “We have a large apartment here with a living room, kitchen, bathroom, spacious bedroom† work or guest bedroom and a nice balcony. There is always parking and thanks to the rental structure we were able to save so much that we can now adequately finance our house for the mortgage”, summarizes Laurien.

Yet these are not the motives that have kept them in Tubantia for so long and according to the couple, that is not the right motive either. “We really enjoyed our stay here. So many different people live here; seasonal workers, people who were diligently looking for accommodation following a divorce, for example status holders. Young and old mixed together. creates a wonderful social community. There is always something going on here and as a manager you talk to everyone,” says Frank.

As administrators, Frank and Laurien are responsible for minor maintenance, keeping general (common) areas clean, cleaning windows, identifying defects and submitting repair requests, preventing legionella, mail delivery, and you are also the first point of contact. . “It takes quite a few hours, anyone who is interested should take that into account. We both have part-time jobs in addition to our daily administrative duties. The good thing is that you can organize your time yourself; there are tasks that need to be done every day and you plan other activities on a weekly basis. In the event of a problem, you are also the first point of contact at night. Now I must say that in general it is experienced with great satisfaction and incidents are really rare. When we came here, we also knew the stories of after-parties and riots. But in five years, only one or two things have happened. At such a time, you have to stand firm, because you are the first there. You must then be able to act in a defusing way. I work in the healthcare field, so I have experience. It turned out to be helpful,” Frank continues.

part of their life

The events in Tubantia have become part of the lives of both. The common area looks cozy, especially thanks to the couple.



Frank and Laurien for Tubantia in 2017.

Laurien: “At first, this space was closed because Woontij was afraid of nuisance. The space could only be opened in consultation. Now it is always open. Residents can wash up, read a book while enjoying a cup of coffee/tea or play a game. Together with a group of enthusiastic residents, we renovated and decorated it with collected objects. There was only old carpet. Now there are neat plates, the walls are painted and there are plants. Residents of Woontij can rent here without losing points, which makes it attractive to keep looking for another home. The throughput is therefore high. When people come here, they often have few things. But people who leave often leave things behind. Crockery, furniture, books, just compose. This is how the idea of ​​creating a kind of recycling corner was born. The “corner” started in the hallway, but now has its own place in the “Tubantia Café”.

family reunion

What she remembers well is the family reunion that took place within the walls of Tubantia. “The man was there, his wife and children came later. When everything was settled, the meeting took place in this room. They had asked if it was allowed and we were fully involved in the party. We still meet them occasionally on the street and they greet us exuberantly,” they say.

life time

Woontij therefore has to look for a new manager. “When we started this collaboration with Frank and Laurien, it was new for us too. We liked it very much and hope to find such good successors. A big advantage for the managers is that they have no basic rental costs and have a very nice apartment in Tubantia with privacy and their own storage room. Of course, we expect something in return,” says Nick Ran de Woontij.

Although they are delighted with their new home, Frank and Laurien will greatly miss the comfort of Tubantia. “And the beautiful view too. In addition, we were here in no time with our dog in De Dennen. I can recommend it”, concludes Laurien.

Interested in becoming an administrator? For more information, see the job posting on the website by Woontij.