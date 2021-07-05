TU / e will purchase an electron microscope with a donation from DAF / Paccar • TTM.nl

DAF Trucks and the Paccar Foundation donated to Eindhoven University of Technology for the purchase of an electron microscope for soft matter. TU / e is delighted with the generous donation from DAF Trucks and the Paccar Foundation. The amount of the donation was not disclosed.

Robert-Jan Smits, Chairman of the Board of TU / e: “The university would like to thank DAF Trucks and the Paccar Foundation for their generous donation. This will greatly advance TU / e’s science and R&D in the field of life sciences and materials sciences. The purchase of the state-of-the-art soft matter electron microscope and associated laboratory equipment is of great importance as universities and medical centers increasingly focus on research to develop solutions to global problems. health and materials. DAF founder Hub van Doorne was one of the first leaders to recognize the benefits of creating TU / e. The university was founded in 1956 and is now celebrating 65 years of excellence.

“DAF has a strong partnership with TU / e and this donation is an important step in improving the quality of life for people around the world,” said Harry Wolters, President of DAF Trucks and Vice President by Paccar. “DAF and TU / e have collaborated on numerous scientific papers and technical research projects over the decades. More than 350 TU / e engineers work at DAF Trucks. “

TU / e will use the donation from the Paccar Foundation to purchase an advanced electron microscope for soft matter. This microscope can visualize and analyze at the smallest scales with unprecedented resolution. In addition, with its most modern software and data processing, the machine is fast, which means that research can proceed faster and the technology becomes more accessible to researchers in Eindhoven. This greatly increases the possibilities of making scientific discoveries. The new microscope will also become important for training a new generation of engineers.