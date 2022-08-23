These would be documents from the CIA, NSA and FBI, among others. The US Department of Justice has not previously announced that 150 confidential documents the former president had to hand over when he left the White House a year earlier have been found in the 15 boxes Trump turned over to the National Archives. of the United States in January. .

neutral controller

Trump employees delivered a second set of documents to the Justice Department in June. A third set of documents seized by the FBI during its raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Earlier Monday, Trump’s lawyers asked a U.S. federal judge to temporarily bar the FBI from studying the documents seized on August 8. Lawyers for the former president want the FBI to suspend such analysis until a neutral auditor can be appointed to oversee the investigation.

Top secret

A list of seized items includes documents with “top secret” status. Top secret material is usually kept in special government facilities because its disclosure could seriously affect national security.