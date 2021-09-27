Trump wants to run for president in 2024: “Only bad news from a doctor will stop me” Abroad

VIDEOFormer US President Donald Trump (75) wants to run in the 2024 presidential election in the United States, provided he has his health permits. Trump said this during an interview on the Conservative American Channel America’s real voice.



Koen Van De Sype



Sep 27, 2021













When asked what might hinder a presidential race, Trump replied, “Bad news from a doctor I guess. The moment you get a call and they tell you to come over because there is bad results Things just happen By God, but they happen But I feel so good.

Trump has yet to officially announce he is running for president again, but he has already given several clues to this effect. He also did so during a visit to the police in New York, on the occasion of the commemoration of the attacks of September 11, 2001. ,, We have not yet the right to talk about it. But I think you’re going to be very happy, ”Trump said at the time.

Campaign financing

To delay the announcement, he himself referred to “the campaign finance law, which is downright ridiculous”. The longer he delays the announcement, the more funds he can raise without having to officially declare it.

Before current President Joe Biden (78) was sworn in, Trump was the oldest president at the start of his term. If he actually participates in and succeeds in 2024, he could become – after Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s – the second U.S. president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Fauci

During the interview on America’s true voice Trump didn’t have a good word for his former top medical adviser Anthony Fauci. Trump said he was doing “pretty much the opposite” of what Fauci told him to do to fight the coronavirus. “He had been there for about 40 years. It was a piece of furniture.

More than 400,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 during the Trump presidency.

Elections

After the November 3 election, Trump spoke of “mass electoral fraud” and pressured election officials, for example in the state of Georgia. However, dozens of courts have dismissed the alleged fraud allegations.

Former President Donald Trump. © AP



Watch our news videos in the playlist below:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog, or the like as it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.