Trump Wants Raid Investigated, Justice Has ‘Proof’ Documents Are Hidden NOW

Donald Trump wants the judge to authorize an additional investigation into the FBI’s search of his home in early August. The federal judge thinks about it. The US Department of Justice, for its part, says it has evidence that the former president’s team tried to hide documents he brought from the White House to his residence in Florida.

Trump asked the judge for a so-called special master implement. It is a type of independent arbitrator who acts under US law when the court finds that government agencies violate civil rights.

If the court agrees, this will delay the case against him. The judge asked the justice on Thursday during a hearing in West Palm Beach what his objections were to Trump’s request.

The FBI seized confidential government documents the former president had taken from the White House at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. It is illegal by law to take these documents to the White House because they contain highly classified information.

Trump may have violated the Espionage Act

The Department skewed in a statement to the judge that it had evidence that Trump hid and suppressed government documents during an FBI visit in early June. “It will likely be an attempt to obstruct the government investigation,” the ministry said.

The FBI searched Trump’s estate in Florida on August 8. A previously released search warrant and list of items seized revealed that some of the documents found at Trump’s residence had “top secret” status. This should have been stored in government facilities according to protocols. This may have violated the Espionage Act.