Trump walks out and back

Tuesday was D-Day for Donald Trump: the former US president was due to appear in New York court to hear 34 charges.

Bee One today The American journalist Tom van ‘t Eind offered an overview: under exciting music, he explained between a tangle of red threads in which possible Trump legal proceedings could become entangled. It was right Country. Former US correspondent Tom Kleijn was later allowed to join Khalid and Sophie ‘Trump Circus’. “It`s story in the making!”

So Lips took a good look at it. He passed to RTL News where Erik Mouthaan was in court in Manhattan. But just when he was about to have his say, the connection was severed.

Silly of course, but the big CNN hasn’t done much better in the meantime. Because the judge didn’t allow cameras in the courtroom, Lips saw a hallway with lawmen who had been waiting for two hours. Meanwhile, commentators tried to predict which door Trump would pass through. It was certainlylive, inside Manhattan Criminal Court‘ but it wasn’t exactly Law and order.

After nearly an hour, Trump emerged through one door and disappeared through another door in less than a second. This “climax” has been repeated and analyzed countless times by deadly serious CNN commentators: “He had to push the door himself, it’s probably the first time for him.

When some photos were released from the courtroom, there was another 15 minutes of speculation: “He looks annoyed, but not like he’s worried.”

After two hours, Trump left, with no show or press release. A little disappointed, Lips put an episode Succession to always get his dose of media power plays in New York.

