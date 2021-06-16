Former US President Donald Trump plans to visit the southern US border with Mexico on June 30. He does so at the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.











Trump’s successor Joe Biden, in one of his first political acts in January, suspended funding for the construction of massive border barriers. There are already stretches of walls and fences along the 3,200-kilometer southern border of the United States, but Trump pledged to build more fences during his 2016 election campaign. That would prevent more immigrants. to enter the United States, Trump said.

Abbott announced last week that he would continue to build the wall in his own state, regardless of the Washington administration’s plans. We do not know how he intends to finance this. The governor is part of a group of Republicans who accuse Biden of causing a border crisis with his migration policy, which is more liberal than Trump’s.

Trump described the border area as a “disaster area” in his communication about the visit.