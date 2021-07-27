1. What kind of case is involved?

Feel free to say that cases. Because by this weekend, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has promised that four or five new cases will be filed by Trump’s legal team. op Fox News. His message: Trump has not given up.

According to the Trump camp, there is “strong evidence” that the election was rigged, Giuliani said. Hours after Biden was sworn in as president on Saturday, a lawsuit was filed in the state of Arizona, where Trump’s panel said the ballots were not counted incorrectly.

So it doesn’t stop there. In the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin as well – claiming that Biden had a narrow victory – Trump’s group is preparing cases for vote rigging or seeking a review. In Nevada, votes are said to have been cast by ‘thousands’ of people who have long since moved on, even in the name of the dead. The team says. No evidence of this has been provided.