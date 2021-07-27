Trump to court: What will happen, will he get a chance?
1. What kind of case is involved?
Feel free to say that cases. Because by this weekend, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has promised that four or five new cases will be filed by Trump’s legal team. op Fox News. His message: Trump has not given up.
According to the Trump camp, there is “strong evidence” that the election was rigged, Giuliani said. Hours after Biden was sworn in as president on Saturday, a lawsuit was filed in the state of Arizona, where Trump’s panel said the ballots were not counted incorrectly.
So it doesn’t stop there. In the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin as well – claiming that Biden had a narrow victory – Trump’s group is preparing cases for vote rigging or seeking a review. In Nevada, votes are said to have been cast by ‘thousands’ of people who have long since moved on, even in the name of the dead. The team says. No evidence of this has been provided.
2. What about postal voting?
Trump and his campaign team filed the first lawsuits before Saturday. It appeared to be a premeditated plan to prevent early voting by the courts. It failed: officials in Georgia and Michigan kept counting.
The president himself has already questioned the counting of postal votes on Thursday Controversial speech In the White House. “This is a corrupt system,” the president said after Biden was caught up in the postal vote. “They are clearly trying to commit fraud, no doubt about it.”
Ruben Letter, a reporter from New York, says the American people are very divided about these cases. “Trump says there is no evidence of fraud. Many supporters of the president are listening to his words.”
3. What are Trump’s chances?
So far there is no evidence of election fraud. But as far as reconsideration is concerned, it is not yet certain. Each candidate has the right to reconsider, although there are differences as to how quickly it should be requested by the state.
But the chances of Trump becoming president are slim. To still win, a large number of ballots must be declared invalid. Letter: “Biden supporters, and most importantly, non-partisan pundits and observers see no need to stand in the Trump camp. Almost all lawsuits initiated by the campaign, or Trump’s personal lawyer, have been dismissed.”
Moreover, he says Trump’s backlash is huge. “It appears that Biden is going to win two counting states. An amendment that makes a difference in the number of votes in one state will not make any difference. In short, all that is left for Trump is the loss of his approval.”
Incidentally, there is another explanation for Trump’s legal battle. It’s not about fraud, but mainly about keeping many of its supporters behind, even if the final loss occurs, locals say. Against AP.
4. How long will it take?
Within two months, on January 20, the new president will take office. As the inauguration continues to draw millions, a big behind-the-scenes move is underway to prepare the White House for the new president in just a few hours.
In the meantime, all fifty states must first declare their election results valid. The deadline is December 14. Trump’s lawsuits and possible reconsideration are expected to delay this official confirmation in some states.
If differences in key states are minimal, it can take weeks to name the final winner. There are even Display This will only happen after the start of the year.
Ruben Letter: “Trump should never admit his defeat. It has not happened in recent history, so everyone here is wondering how the transfer of power will take place. His predecessor is usually present at the inauguration of a new president, but you may never know him with Trump.”