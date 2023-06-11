Trump Responds to Suspicions of 37 Crimes: ‘Mockery of Justice’ | Abroad

In his first public appearance after being charged with dozens of crimes, former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and the US Department of Justice. At the Republican state convention in Georgia, he declared that “cruel persecution is a travesty of justice.”

On Friday, it was announced that Trump was suspected of 37 crimes, including withholding documents and obstructing a criminal investigation. It revolves around documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, after his resignation.

Trump implied during his speech to the Republican audience that Biden orchestrated the indictment to eliminate him as an opposing candidate in next year’s election. Biden has insisted that he is not interfering with the case and the judge who will hear it, Aileen Cannon, was once appointed by Trump himself.

Yet the former president told the audience that “the ridiculous and baseless indictment will be remembered as one of the heinous abuses of power in the country’s history” and that “the only right thing to this subject is that it helps him in the polls”.

It is the first time in US history that a former president has been charged with criminal offenses at the federal level. Trump is due to appear in court in Miami for the first time on Tuesday in connection with the case.