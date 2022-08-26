Trump House research paper to be censored released today | NOW

A Florida court has cleared the FBI document that served as the basis for a search of a home belonging to former President Donald Trump. However, many details are omitted.

The US Department of Justice will release the censored version on Friday. The document can clearly indicate why the police believed that criminal offenses had been committed.

It is a statement made under oath. This explains why the evidence found was the reason for the search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Twenty boxes containing partly highly confidential government documents were seizure taken.

Media, including newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post, had gone to court to see the document. But the passages revealing the identity of witnesses, FBI agents and other people involved are kept secret. This also applies to details regarding the design of the study.

According to the plaintiffs, the public has a right to know what is in the FBI document, given the special nature of the search. Trump also requested that the confidential status of the document be lifted. He has a case armed in which he demands that the FBI halt the investigation until a supervisor is appointed.

The search warrant that was released earlier and a list of items seized showed that some of the items found had “top secret” status. This had to be stored in government facilities according to protocols.