Trump has one week to prove FBI filed evidence in house search

Former United States President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio last week ImageREUTERS

During the Aug. 8 search of the Florida estate, FBI agents found information Trump said he filed there himself. The former president and his lawyers have repeated this assertion several times in recent weeks, without providing evidence.

An independent arbitrator appointed by the court last week, former judge Raymond Dreerie, is now giving Trump a “last chance” to identify exactly what documents are involved. By Monday, the administration must provide Trump’s attorneys with copies of all unclassified material.

Next, Trump’s team must prepare a statement indicating what documents would have been filed at Mar-a-Lago by someone else. Dreerie must review more than 11,000 government documents, some of which have the highest level of secrecy.

The search can continue



In the meantime, the Ministry of Justice is authorized to continue the investigation into the secret documents discovered during the search. A judge had already decided on Wednesday.

The criminal investigation will include whether confidential documents were withheld and whether an attempt was made to thwart a federal investigation. Both offenses are punishable. According to Trump, he ensured that the documents in question were no longer secret during his presidency, but according to the court no evidence was found.