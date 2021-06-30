Trump Company Charged With Tax Crimes | Abroad

The newspaper reports on the basis of insiders that the company and Wisselberg are being sued for tax evasion on secondary employment conditions. In recent months, an investigation has been carried out to find out whether taxes have been paid, among other things, on cars and employee housing.

Abuses

Trump has always denied that financial abuse takes place within his company and called the investigation politically motivated. As far as we know, the former president himself is not being prosecuted. However, the charges could mean banks and business partners no longer want to cooperate with his company, which could be fined if convicted.

Insiders told the Washington Post a few days ago that the Trump Organization had set a deadline. Lawyers for the company have had until Monday afternoon to explain why prosecutors had to drop a criminal case over financial abuse. For example, the investigation also focuses on the manipulation of the value of real estate, which would lower taxes and take out better loans.